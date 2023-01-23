Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

