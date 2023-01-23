Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

LOW opened at $204.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

