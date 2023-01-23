Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

