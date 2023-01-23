Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

