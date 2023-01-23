Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $466,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

