Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $328.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.73 and its 200 day moving average is $303.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.