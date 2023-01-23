Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 125,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 77,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

