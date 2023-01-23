Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.18. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

