Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

