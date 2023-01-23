Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $570.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

