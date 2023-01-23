Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $45.62 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

