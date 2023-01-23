Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

