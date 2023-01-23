Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $40,046,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,314 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blackstone by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 431,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock worth $175,371,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

