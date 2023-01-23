Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 757 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

