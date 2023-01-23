Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Sunday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Alternative Investment Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

