Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $72.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.31.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx
In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alteryx Price Performance
Shares of AYX stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
