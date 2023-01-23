Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $72.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

