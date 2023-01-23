American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,724,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

