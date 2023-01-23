American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $221.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.