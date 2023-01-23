AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 12,059 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

