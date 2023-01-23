AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,414 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $101.82 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

