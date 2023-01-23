AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 3,882 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 267,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 104.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,294,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after buying an additional 443,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

