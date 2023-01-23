AMG National Trust Bank Buys 4,026 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,928.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

