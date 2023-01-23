AMG National Trust Bank Buys 7,734 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 217.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

