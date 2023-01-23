AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 716.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $129.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.