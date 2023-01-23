AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

