AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.11 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $178.13 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

