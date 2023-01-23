AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

Insider Activity

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $221.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average is $231.06. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

