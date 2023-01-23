AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average is $204.35. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $422.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

