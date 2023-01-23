AMG National Trust Bank Has $3 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

