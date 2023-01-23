AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $376.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

