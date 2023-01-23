AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.