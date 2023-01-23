AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.93 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $53.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

