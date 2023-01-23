AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 2,687 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

WFC stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.