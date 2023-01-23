AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $219,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

KOF opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

