AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

