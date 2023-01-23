AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

