Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $85.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

