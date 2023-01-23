Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target at $3.15

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on AANNF. Citigroup downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.91) to €2.00 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.37) to €2.90 ($3.15) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Down 0.6 %

AANNF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.