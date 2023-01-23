Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $1,850.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

ASBFY opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

