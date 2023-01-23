Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $1,850.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.2 %
ASBFY opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.