Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $738.80

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $738.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $741.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $722.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.04.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

