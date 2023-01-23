Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $738.80

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $738.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

BlackRock stock opened at $741.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $722.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.04.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

