Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) PT at $13.50

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Great Ajax Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Great Ajax

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -168.75%.

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 9.1% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

