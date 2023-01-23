Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $157.22

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1,602.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,258,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

