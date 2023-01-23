Analysts Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Target Price at $52.80

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KNYJY opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

