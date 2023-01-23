Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $79.50

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LivaNova by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

