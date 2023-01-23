Analysts Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT at $20.33

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

MLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,600,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 132.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.