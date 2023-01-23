Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $353.08

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NatWest Group stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

