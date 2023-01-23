Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $6.19

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.