Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 76.50

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($0.93).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 37.34 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £537.55 million and a P/E ratio of 746.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.80. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 34.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.78).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

