Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $26.64

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.5 %

URBN stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $6,411,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

