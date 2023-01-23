Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $113.60

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Xylem stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

